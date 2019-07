GOAL

Los Angeles FC is nearing a deal for Penarol midfielder Brian Rodriguez, reports ESPN FC.

The Uruguay U20 international is in his second season with Penarol, scoring two goals in 18 league and cup appearances in 2019.

Reports in South America suggest that Penarol would not sell Rodriguez for less than $11.5 million.

