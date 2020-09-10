Inter Miami are closing in on the signing of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain - according Fabrizio Romano.

Paperworks to be signed on next hours for Gonzalo Higuain to Inter Miami, done deal: here we go confirmed! The agreemenr has been completed - personal terms ok. He’ll be in the USA soon to sign his contract and join MLS. 🇺🇸🌟 #Juve #Higuain #MLS #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020

The Argentine looks set to follow Blaise Matuidi to the David Beckham owned-MLS franchise, with the striker's agent currently in the process of negotiating his salary.

Higuain has been told he does not fit into new Juve manager Andrea Pirlo's plans ahead of the new season, and will likely be released from his contract a year early.