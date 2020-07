GOAL

Inter Miami have submitted an offer for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The newly-formed MLS franchise want to bring in the 33-year-old to help improve their performances on the pitch and expand their global reach off it.

Suarez has admitted to being a fan of MLS in the past, but he is hoping to remain at Camp Nou beyond the expiration of his current deal in 2021.