The LA Galaxy are closing in on an $18 million move for Boca Juniors forward Cristian Pavon, according to Fox Deportes.

The Argentina international is set to be reunited with former Boca manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who is now the Galaxy's head coach.

The $18 million figure would set a record for the highest transfer fee ever paid by a MLS club.

