Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has become a player of interest for Inter Miami, according to France Football.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at Los Blancos following the emergence of Ferland Mendy on the left flank.

While the 32-year-old is under contract until June 2022, Madrid are reportedly looking to offload him at the end of the current season.

The French publication reports that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham is eager to bring the five-time LaLiga champion to MLS.

Beckham and Marcelo briefly played together for the Spanish giants and have maintained a close relationship since, which could help to facilitate the move.