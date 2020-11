GOAL



David Beckham is determined to lure Olivier Giroud to Inter Miami from Chelsea, according to The Sun.

The Manchester United legend, who part-owns the MLS franchise, is willing to offer the Frenchman a luxury £4 million apartment if he agrees to move to the United States.

Giroud has been linked with a move away from Chelsea after falling behind Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham in the squad pecking order under Frank Lampard.