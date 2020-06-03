MLS and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) announced that a deal was struck on Wednesday over a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) after several days of negotiations that threatened to undo the progress made during the winter months.

The agreement by both parties paves the way for the league to return this summer with a tournament in Orlando and prevented a potential lockout.

"MLS Players today ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2025 season," a statement from the MLSPA read. "Today's vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides players with certainty for the months ahead. It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love.

"However, we recognize that we are all moving forward - as players, as fans, as societies and as a world - into a future that looks much different than the one we mentioned a few months ago. There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field.

"We are grieving, we are fed up, we expect change, and we expect action. This change won't come on the field, but it will come partly through the force and determination of those who seek justice and quality. We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy.

"We are committed as a group to doing all that we can - both as leaders in our sport as well as leaders in our communities - to help carry our countries, our communities, our league, and our sport forward."

The new CBA runs through the 2025 season.

The sides had agreed to a five-year CBA in February but that had not been ratified when the coronavirus pandemic began.

The season was suspended March 12 because of the pandemic. Teams had played just two games.

Details of the Florida tournament were still under consideration but the league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be sheltered at hotels with games played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World