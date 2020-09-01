GOAL

Minnesota United have signed Emanuel Reynoso from Boca Juniors, the club announced.

Reynoso, who signs via a Designated Player contract, made 45 appearances across two seasons for the Argentine giants before making the move to MLS.

“I like the league a lot because it’s growing every day,” said Reynoso. “When I found out about the club’s interest, I started to do some research on the club and the organization as a whole, and I didn’t doubt that I would like the city and the club very much.

𝘄𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗵𝗶𝗺. pic.twitter.com/mRiRngUhtz — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 1, 2020

"Once I got here and got an up-close look at the team, I had no doubt this was a great league. My hope is to connect with the team quickly, place my little grain of sand to keep this team moving forward and together we’ll accomplish great things for this organization."