David Beckham's Inter Miami selected striker Robbie Robinson with the first overall pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Inter - co-owned by former England captain Beckham - are one of two expansion franchises preparing for their first MLS season, with Nashville SC the other.

The Florida club had the first selection in the draft and went for 18-goal Robinson from Clemson, who won the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy for the best college player.

Your first overall pick: Robbie Robinson#InterMiamiCF selects the 2019 Mac Hermann winning striker from @ClemsonMSoccer in the @MLS #SuperDraft presented by @adidassoccer. pic.twitter.com/qJKukr87Kr — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 9, 2020

Robinson follows the likes of former United States international Freddy Adu, Besiktas attacker Cyle Larin and Manchester City winger Jack Harrison as a number one pick.

Inter have been linked with an array of high-profile forwards, including Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, while they already have highly-rated Argentina youth international Julian Carranza on their books.

Beckham's side had the third selection, too, taking right-back Dylan Nealis, while Nashville used the second pick on Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jack Maher.