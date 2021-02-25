Thierry Henry and CF Montreal have parted ways with the Frenchman citing "family reasons" for his departure.

"The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally," Henry said in a statement. "Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children. The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids. Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal."

Henry took over as Montreal head coach in November 2019 and, while the club had a losing record under his tenure, he led them to the expanded MLS playoffs and the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

The news comes following rumors linking the Arsenal legend with the Bournemouth vacancy, with the Cherries ultimately deciding to appoint Jonathan Woodgate instead.