Enzo Zidane is hoping to lock down a place on Phil Neville's roster for the upcoming the MLS season.

The eldest son of Real Madrid legend, and current coach, Zinedine Zidane has been out of contract since October and, as first reported by ESPN, is now trying out with Inter Miami.

The 26-year-old began his playing career at Juventus' youth academy before following in his father's footsteps to the Spanish capital where he rose through the ranks of Real Madrid's youth academy but ultimately failed to break into the first team's starting lineup.

Since leaving Los Blancos in 2016, Enzo has had spells at Alaves, Rayo Majadahonda, Portuguese club Aves, and, last season, Almeria.

Zinedine Zidane played alongside Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, and the two former Galaticos remain close friends.