Cannon Condemns FC Dallas Fans Booing Players For Taking a Knee August 13, 2020 14:16 0:44 min Reggie Cannon was critical of the FC Dallas' home fans who booed players as they knelt during the US national anthem before their MLS match against Nashville MLS FC Dallas Nashville SC -Latest Videos 1:36 min Ligue 1 Show: 2019-20 Best Goals 0:33 min Setien: Dembele Fit To Face Bayern Munich 52:00 min Ligue 1 Show: 2019-20 Season Review 0:54 min Marseille vs. Saint-Etienne: Aug 21 on beIN SPORTS 3:00 min REPORT: Ronaldo Offered to Barcelona 0:33 min Coutinho Wants Premier League Move Claims Agent 1:19 min Al-Khelaifi: Neymar and Mbappe Will Not Leave PSG 0:44 min Cannon Condemns Fans Booing in FC Dallas Return 0:42 min Schuster: Barcelona Too Dependent On Messi 0:45 min Matuidi Completes Inter Miami Switch