Español
Keep beIN
MLS

Hwang Stuns Conference Leaders as Whitecaps Snap LAFC's Unbeaten Start

Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC suffered their first setback of the season in a surprise 1-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Reuters

Vancouver Whitecaps stunned Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC 1-0 in MLS on Wednesday.

Hwang In-beom's first-half goal saw the Whitecaps secure their first win of the MLS campaign, lifting them into ninth in the standings.

LA hold a three-point lead atop the conference after their first defeat.

 

The game's only goal came in the 27th minute as South Korea international Hwang scored his first in MLS.

Victor Giro's curling strike from just inside the area hit the post, but Hwang volleyed in the rebound to make it 1-0.

Both teams had their chances in the second half, but the Whitecaps held on for an important three points.

MLS LAFC Vancouver Whitecaps
Previous Report: Henry In Talks To Coach New York Red Bulls
Read
Report: Henry In Talks To Coach New York Red Bulls
Next

Latest Stories