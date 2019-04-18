Vancouver Whitecaps stunned Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC 1-0 in MLS on Wednesday.

Hwang In-beom's first-half goal saw the Whitecaps secure their first win of the MLS campaign, lifting them into ninth in the standings.

LA hold a three-point lead atop the conference after their first defeat.

The game's only goal came in the 27th minute as South Korea international Hwang scored his first in MLS.

Victor Giro's curling strike from just inside the area hit the post, but Hwang volleyed in the rebound to make it 1-0.

Both teams had their chances in the second half, but the Whitecaps held on for an important three points.