Los Angeles FC defeated Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday to remain top of the Western Conference in MLS, as DC United took advantage of a slip up from Columbus Crew.

Mark-Anthony Kaye headed home Carlos Vela's corner in the 32nd minute at Banc of California Stadium to put LAFC ahead against their fellow expansion franchise.

And Vela sealed all three points in second-half stoppage time, receiving a pass from Eduard Atuesta before advancing into the area and firing a low finish past Spencer Richey.

The result leaves LAFC three points clear of second-placed Seattle Sounders, who had Will Bruin's brace to thank for a 3-2 win over Toronto, Jozy Altidore netting a double in vain for the visitors to CenturyLink Field.

LA Galaxy are a point further back in third after winning their fourth match in succession as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's pair of first-half strikes earned a 2-0 victory at home to Philadelphia Union, who had Auston Trusty sent off for committing a second bookable offence with 14 minutes to go.

In the Eastern Conference, DC United came from a goal down to win 3-2 away to Colorado Rapids and go top of the standings.

Columbus Crew dropped to second following a 1-0 loss at Montreal Impact, who are now just two points behind them in third place.

There were five goals inside the first 32 minutes of Minnesota United's match at home to New York City, who had Ismael Tajouri to thank for rescuing a point in a 3-3 draw and sparing the blushes of Sean Johnson, the goalkeeper having conceded a comical own goal to gift the hosts the advantage.

MLS Cup holders Atlanta United claimed their first league win under Frank de Boer thanks to Ezequiel Barco's double in a 2-0 victory at New England Revolution.

In other matches, there were 2-1 wins for Real Salt Lake, Dallas and Houston Dynamo against Orlando City, Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes respectively.