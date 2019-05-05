Philadelphia Union humbled New England Revolution 6-1 to stay top of the MLS Eastern Conference, while Wayne Rooney's DC United are level on points.

It was a party at Talen Energy Stadium, where Sergio Santos scored twice in the second half to lead the Union to a crushing victory on Saturday.

New England's Juan Fernando Caicedo had cancelled out Jack Elliot's 11th-minute opener, but Philadelphia steamrolled the visitors thanks to Ilsinho, Santos, Kacper Przybylko and David Accam.

The Union and DC are level on 20 points in the east, though Philadelphia are top due to their superior goal difference after 11 matches.

Former Manchester United and England captain Rooney converted a 45th-minute penalty as DC defeated Columbus Crew 3-1.

Goals from Rooney, Luciano Acosta and Paul Arriola helped snapped DC's three-game winless streak at home.

Meanwhile, Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored but LA Galaxy lost 3-2 away to New York Red Bulls.

Ibrahimovic took his season tally to nine goals as he gave the high-flying Galaxy a 2-1 lead before half-time.

However, the Red Bulls netted two unanswered goals in the second half via Marc Rzatkowski and substitute Derrick Etienne Jr to end the Galaxy's seven-game unbeaten run.

The loss left the second-placed Galaxy two points behind Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Chicago Fire.

Houston Dynamo are three points behind the Galaxy following their 2-1 win against rivals Dallas, New York City continued their resurgence with a 2-0 victory at Montreal Impact and in-form Portland Timbers were 2-1 winners over Real Salt Lake.

Elsewhere, Orlando City lost 2-0 at home to Toronto, Minnesota United drew 1-1 with Seattle Sounders and 10-man San Jose Earthquakes defeated struggling FC Cincinnati 1-0.