Tim Howard To Play For Memphis In USL

Former Manchester United, Everton and United States international goalkeeper Tim Howard has signed on to play with Memphis 901 FC.

40-year-old Howard, who retired from the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer last October, is also a minority owner and the sporting director of the club, which competes in the USL Championship, the second division of American soccer.

TURN UP THE VOLUME 🔊@TimHowardGK is ready to #DefendMemphis — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) March 4, 2020

“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown. The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both," Howard said in a message on the club's website.

“I’ve made a commitment to the City and people of Memphis to build a perennial playoff team. One whose goal continues to be lifting the Eastern Conference trophy and ultimately bringing the USL Cup to AutoZone Park.”





