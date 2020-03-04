Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
MLS

Tim Howard To Play For Memphis In USL

Former Manchester United, Everton and United States international goalkeeper Tim Howard has signed on to play with Memphis 901 FC.

Memphis 901 FC

 

Former Manchester United, Everton and United States international goalkeeper Tim Howard has signed on to play with Memphis 901 FC.

40-year-old Howard, who retired from the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer last October, is also a minority owner and the sporting director of the club, which competes in the USL Championship, the second division of American soccer.

 

“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown. The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both," Howard said in a message on the club's website.

 “I’ve made a commitment to the City and people of Memphis to build a perennial playoff team. One whose goal continues to be lifting the Eastern Conference trophy and ultimately bringing the USL Cup to AutoZone Park.”



 

Soccer MLS
Previous Wanyama Joins Montreal Impact
Read
Wanyama Joins Montreal Impact
Next

Latest Stories