Thierry Henry Appointed Head Coach Of Montreal Impact

Thierry Henry has been named the new head coach of MLS side Montreal Impact.

From the official club statement:

“We are extremely happy to announce the nomination of this legend of the game,” said Montreal Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore. “Henry will bring a new energy to our club. He shares our vision to elevate this club and will help us achieve our goals on and off the field. He is a competitor and a leader who has proven himself at the highest level throughout his career. He now brings these qualities with him to Montreal, a place he wants to be.”

“We are extremely happy with the arrival of Thierry Henry,” declared Montreal Impact sporting director Oliver Renard. “Young and dynamic, he’s very familiar with MLS and meets the qualities we were looking for in our search. This nomination, two months before the start of camp in January, will give us a chance to build our squad with the man that will lead it.”

“It’s an honour to coach the Montreal Impact and return to MLS,” said Thierry Henry, holder of a UEFA Pro licence. “It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary. I’ve always kept an eye on the club and now I’m here.”

