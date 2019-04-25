Rooney Inspires DC United Win, Galaxy Frustrated by Loons

Wayne Rooney helped DC United move clear atop the Eastern Conference in MLS, while LA Galaxy were held to a draw on Wednesday.

Rooney's fifth goal of the season saw DC United overcome the Columbus Crew 1-0 at MAPFRE Stadium.

The former Manchester United captain struck approaching the half-hour mark for the game's only goal.

Rooney stepped up to take a free-kick from the edge of the area, curling his strike into the bottom corner.

The win was DC's fifth in nine games this season, moving them three points clear at the top.

LA Galaxy were unable to find a way through against Minnesota United, drawing 0-0 at Allianz Field.

The result left the Galaxy in second in the Western Conference, three points behind rivals Los Angeles FC.

Montreal Impact are second to DC United and recorded a 3-0 win over the New England Revolution thanks to a late double from Anthony Jackson-Hamel.

New York City claimed a much-needed win by beating Chicago Fire 1-0, while the Seattle Sounders came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to the San Jose Earthquakes.