Wayne Rooney arrived at Heathrow Airport in England on Tuesday ahead of a reported move to Derby County from MLS side DC United.

Rooney, 33, is rumoured to have agreed to a player-coach role under manager Phillip Cocu at Derby, bringing a close to his time in the United States.

Media reports relating to a return to English football began circulating on Monday as Derby opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town.

Updating this - Wayne Rooney will spend the next couple of days in the UK at Derby County. I’d expect a deal finalized in that timeframe. #DCU exec tells me no chance he leaves this window, FYI. — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) August 5, 2019

England's most-capped outfield player was said to be flying to London to complete the deal and was spotted at Heathrow the following day, taking photos with fans after his arrival.

The former Manchester United and Everton star has long been expected to go into management, having undertaken coaching courses alongside his duties as a player.

Should reports prove accurate, he will combine those roles at Pride Park.