Reports: LA Galaxy Set to Appoint Schelotto

LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese has reportedly agreed terms with former Boca Juniors coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto ahead of the 2019 MLS season.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto will manage LA Galaxy next season, according to the LA Times.

Schelotto's appointment would bring an end to an almost four-month search for a permanent replacement for Sigi Schmid, who was dismissed in September. 

 

Schelotto has managed and won titles with Lanus and Boca Juniors in his native Argentina: leading the former to Copa Sudamericana glory in 2013, and the latter to two Primera Division titles during his two season tenure at the club.

However, after losing to bitter rivals River Plate earlier this month in the Copa Libertadores final, Boca decided not to renew the 45-year-old's contract.

Schelotto, who won four Copa Libertadores as a player, has experience of the MLS, having played for Columbus Crew between 2007 and 2010.

He enjoyed great success with The Crew, winning two Supporters Shields and an MLS Cup title. 

Following a disappointing 2018 campaign, the Galaxy appear to have stabilized over the offseason, with general manager Dennis te Kloese securing a contract extension for star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and bringing back fan favorite Juninho from Club Tijuana.

