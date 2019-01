GOAL

Florentin Pogba will look to resume his career under Frank de Boer.

The defender is set to join Atlanta United in the coming days, according to L'Equipe.

Pogba most recently had a trial with Elche following a stint with Genclerbirligi, but failed to catch on with the Spanish club.

Pogba has made 21 appearances for Guinea and previously featured for CS Sedan and Saint-Etienne.