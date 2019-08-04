Español
Report: Cristian Pavon In LA To Finalize MLS Move From Boca Juniors To Galaxy

Boca Juniors and Argentina attacker Cristian has reportedly landed in LA to make a move to the LA Galaxy of MLS.

Reuters

Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon has arrived in Los Angeles to finalize a transfer to the LA Galaxy, according to social media reports.

 

The 23-year-old Argentina international has been linked on and off with the MLS side throughout the summer, but photos from Sunday showed the player in Los Angeles.

 

The Los Angeles Times reports that Pavon and the Galaxy are negotiating "what is believed to be a short-term loan with an option to buy."

Pavon previously played under current Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto when he was the manager of Boca.

