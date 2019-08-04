Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon has arrived in Los Angeles to finalize a transfer to the LA Galaxy, according to social media reports.

Cristian Pavón is in LA to finalise his move to @LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/qdCCzQbSWL — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) August 4, 2019

The 23-year-old Argentina international has been linked on and off with the MLS side throughout the summer, but photos from Sunday showed the player in Los Angeles.

Our man is here pic.twitter.com/lc0wNznjRE — Jorge (@Jayundftd7) August 4, 2019

The Los Angeles Times reports that Pavon and the Galaxy are negotiating "what is believed to be a short-term loan with an option to buy."

Pavon previously played under current Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto when he was the manager of Boca.