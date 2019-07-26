Report: Chicharito Not Interested In MLS

GOAL

West Ham United forward Javier Hernandez is not interested in a move to MLS, reports ESPN FC.

The 31-year-old is a reported target for various MLS clubs, as well as Flamengo and Fiorentina, but is not willing to move to the United States at this point in his career.

Mexico's all-time top-scorer faces competition at the Hammers this season with their recent £40 million ($50m) signing of Eintracht Frankfurt Sebstien Haller, although Hernandez has been handed the number nine shirt by manager Manuel Pellegrini.