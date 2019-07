GOAL

United States international Jozy Altidore has an $25 million (£20m) offer from Jiangsu Suning FC, according to Steve Goff of the Washington Post.

The Chinese club are offering Toronto FC a transfer fee of $10m, while Altidore would make $25m over the course of a three-year deal.

Altidore signed an extension with Toronto in February through 2022 and makes $6.3 million per season.