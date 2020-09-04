New York Red Bulls Dismiss Coach Chris Armas

New York Red Bulls have dismissed head coach Chris Armas following a run of one win in their past six games.

The Red Bulls failed to get out of their group in the MLS is Back Tournament and followed up a derby victory over New York City with a three-match winless stretch, leaving them seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11 points.

Assistant coach CJ Brown has also been let go, with an interim boss to be confirmed "in the coming days".

"On behalf of the organization, I'd like to thank Chris for his hard work and dedication to the club," said Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell.

"In this business, we have to make difficult decisions based on performances and, fundamentally, results. At this time, it's my decision that we must go in a different direction in order to meet the ambitions we have for our football club.

"We wish Chris and CJ all the best in their future endeavors. We will conduct a wide, thorough search for our next head coach."

Armas took over the Red Bulls in July 2018 after Jesse Marsch left and led them to the Supporters' Shield that year. He also twice guided the team into the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Red Bulls are back in action with a home clash against Philadelphia Union on Sunday.