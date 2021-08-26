Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
MLS

MLS All-Stars Defeat Liga MX All-Stars On Penalties

Dallas sensation Pepi settled the contest in the shoot-out in Los Angeles midweek.

Getty Images

Ricardo Pepi was the hero on Wednesday, converting the game-winning penalty as MLS All-Stars prevailed against Liga MX All-Stars in a shoot-out.

The annual showdown, typically pitting MLS' best against an elite European club, finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes in Los Angeles midweek.

But Dallas sensation Pepi settled the contest in the shoot-out after Orlando City star Nani had spurned an earlier opportunity to win it, miscuing his effort into the stands.

It was the 25th MLS All-Star Game and the first involving All-Stars from two different leagues, though it was the second time Liga MX had been involved after MLS All-Stars beat Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 in 2003.

Liga MX All-Stars opened the scoring via Jonathan Rodriguez, who controlled the ball off his chest before half-volleying into the bottom corner in the 20th minute.

Jesus Murillo restored parity for MLS All-Stars eight minutes into the second half when the Los Angeles FC centre-back's towering header beat Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

The 18-year-old Pepi then showed nerves of steel from the spot to lead the MLS team to their 10th victory in the All-Star game.

Liga MX MLS
Previous Pepi Makes MLS History As Dallas Stun Galaxy, Vela
Read
Pepi Makes MLS History As Dallas Stun Galaxy, Vela Nets In LAFC Draw
Next

Latest Stories

>