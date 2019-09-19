Martinez Extends Scoring Streak to 15 Games as Atlanta United Beat FC Cincinnati

Josef Martinez's incredible form continued for Atlanta United, while New York Red Bulls are on track to reach the MLS play-offs.

Martinez scored for the 15th consecutive MLS game, netting a brace in Atlanta's 2-0 win away to FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Coming off back-to-back losses, reigning champions Atlanta needed until just before the hour-mark to open the scoring against their struggling hosts.

Josef Martinez led a lightning counter-attack, exchanging passes with Pity Martinez before finishing clinically in a one-on-one with Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

Atlanta's Josef Martinez struck again in the 65th minute to wrap up victory for Frank de Boer's men.

The Venezuela international controlled a pass from Julian Gressel with a brilliant flick before beating two defenders and finishing into the top corner.

Atlanta are third in the Eastern Conference, while Cincinnati are bottom after 22 losses in 31 league games this season.

The Red Bulls consolidated their play-off spot with a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

After Kyle Duncan's powerful early strike, Daniel Royer scored a penalty in additional time.

The Red Bulls are sixth in the east, seven points clear of eighth-placed Montreal Impact with three regular-season games to play.

Dallas climbed above the Timbers and into seventh in the Western Conference after a 0-0 draw away to Seattle Sounders.