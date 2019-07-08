Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not known for his modesty and that was again evident in the latest Twitter post from the LA Galaxy forward.

Plenty of footballers have published their dream line-ups over the years, but the XI that Ibrahimovic posted on his social media page was quite unique.

In predictable fashion, the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker selected himself in every position.

My favourite team of all time. I only have to decide the coach. Maybe will be Zlatan pic.twitter.com/MvRN5krxPc — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 8, 2019

The place of head coach was left up for grabs, but Ibrahimovic even suggested he would back himself in that role, too.

"My favourite team of all time," he wrote. "I only have to decide the coach. Maybe will be Zlatan."

Never change, Zlatan…