Higuain Completes Move From Juventus To Inter Miami

Inter Miami have confirmed the signing of Gonzalo Higuain following the termination of his contract with Serie A champions Juventus.

Juve announced on Thursday that the former Argentina international's contract had been cancelled in a move that will cost them €18.3million.

The 32-year-old, who arrived at Juve from Napoli in 2016 and won three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies with the club, links up with former Bianconeri team-mate Blaise Matuidi at the MLS side.

Higuain, who becomes Miami's third designated player alongside Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini, has an existing relationship with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, having played alongside him eight times for Real Madrid during the 2006-07 season.

Miami have struggled to generate goals this season, with the club bottom of the Eastern Conference after scoring just nine times in 11 games; something Higuain hopes to address.

"I feel good; I feel whole as a player," he told the club's official website. "I'm motivated to try a new league and help the team grow. Individually, my goal is to demonstrate that I can contribute and continue playing great football here, and I hope I can achieve that because I have all the tools necessary to succeed.

"Inter Miami is a team in construction but there is already a good base to reach important goals.

"I think it will be a beautiful experience in my life. It's what I was looking for; a new experience, a new league and a beautiful city. I'm really happy to be here and that it's official. My goal is to try to transmit all the experience I acquired in Europe and to help the team grow."

Higuain will be available for the club after completing a mandatory quarantine period under local government and MLS health and safety protocol.