MLS Review: De Boer's Atlanta Woes Continue, Nani Lifts Orlando

Frank de Boer's Atlanta United suffered another defeat as their stuttering MLS title defence continued, while Nani's late winner saw Orlando City past Vancouver Whitecaps.

Lowly Atlanta were upstaged by FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday – leaving De Boer's side without a victory at home in the league this season.

Atlanta attempted 22 shots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Jesus Ferreira and Bryan Acosta silenced the hosts.

Josef Martinez converted a penalty deep into stoppage-time but it was merely a consolation for Atlanta, who have only won three games in all competitions since former Inter and Crystal Palace boss De Boer replaced Gerardo Martino.

Atlanta are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with five points from six matches, while Dallas are fourth in the west.

Ex-Manchester United winger and Portuguese star Nani led Orlando to a 1-0 win against the visiting Whitecaps.

Nani deflected Sacha Kljestan's 88th-minute shot beyond Vancouver goalkeeper Zac MacMath for his fourth MLS goal since arriving from Sporting CP.

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Nicolas Gaitan set up two goals in Chicago Fire's 4-1 rout of winless Colorado Rapids, who ended the match with 10 men.

After Colorado's Kei Kamara cancelled out Nemanja Nikolic's opener prior to half-time, the Fire scored three unanswered goals following the break via Charles Sapong, Djordje Mihailovic and Aleksandar Katai.

Rapids midfielder Jack Price was sent off with four minutes remaining in Chicago to compound Colorado's misery.

Elsewhere, New England edged New York Red Bulls 1-0, Portland Timbers ended their winless start to the season by defeating Columbus Crew 3-1, Philadelphia Union accounted for Montreal Impact 3-0 and San Jose Earthquakes crushed Sporting Kansas City 4-1.