Atlanta United And De Boer "Mutually Agree" To Part Ways

MLS club Atlanta United have parted company with Frank de Boer by mutual agreement.

Former Ajax and Inter coach De Boer took over at Atlanta in December 2018 following the departure of Gerardo Martino.

De Boer had previously endured a dismal, short-lived spell as Crystal Palace manager, with the Dutchman sacked after taking charge of just four Premier League games.

Atlanta won the US Open Cup and Campeones Cup in De Boer's first season in charge, with the side finishing second in the MLS' Eastern Conference.

However, following Atlanta's failure to progress in the MLS is Back tournament, the club have made the decision to part ways with De Boer.

"On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club," said Atlanta president Darren Eales.

"Under Frank's guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways.

"In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club's history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future."