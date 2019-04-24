Zack Wheeler Dominates in Mets' Win over Phillies

Zack Wheeler more than delivered for the New York Mets in a 9-0 MLB demolition of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Right-hander Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings as the Mets shut out the Phillies at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Zack Wheeler is the first pitcher this season to join the 100/100 club. Throw a pitch 100 MPH+ and hit a ball 100 MPH+. — Daren Willman (@darenw) April 24, 2019



Wheeler allowed five hits, struck out 11 and did not issue a walk while throwing 105 pitches.

He also made an impact at the plate. He opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning and then added a homer in the fourth.

Phillies hitters entering the batter's box after striking out the first time against Zack Wheeler pic.twitter.com/YdfNnfzbm5 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 24, 2019



Todd Frazier belted a grand slam one inning later to help the Mets pull away.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was charged with the loss after he surrendered four runs (three earned) in four innings of work.

Cashner stifles White Sox

Andrew Cashner allowed one run over seven innings in the Baltimore Orioles' 9-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig tallied three RBIs in his team's 7-6 win against the Atlanta Braves.

Bell struggles as Pirates left emptyhanded

Josh Bell was 0 for four with three strikeouts in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cleveland Indians reliever Neil Ramirez surrendered three runs in one inning of work against the Marlins. Cleveland lost 3-1.

Quintana with the no-look catch!

Jose Quintana snags the comebacker.

#Cubs starting pitchers last 10 games

1.39 ERA, 64.2 IP, 41 Hits, 15 BB, 70 K, 4 HR, 0.866 WHIP



José Quintana last 3 starts

0.86 ERA, 21.0 IP, 14 Hits, 3 BB, 25 K, 0 HR, 0.810 WHIP — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 24, 2019



Tuesday's results

Detroit Tigers 7-4 Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers 4-2 Boston Red Sox

Miami Marlins 3-1 Cleveland Indians

Cincinnati Reds 7-6 Atlanta Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants 7-6 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 9-1 Chicago White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 Kansas City Royals

New York Mets 9-0 Philadelphia Phillies

St Louis Cardinals 4-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 10-4 Minnesota Twins

Chicago Cubs 7-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Washington Nationals 6-3 Colorado Rockies

New York Yankees 7-5 Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics 11-5 Texas Rangers

San Diego Padres 6-3 Seattle Mariners

On Tap for Today: Marlins at Indians

Cleveland will look to avoid a second straight home loss to Miami on Wednesday. The Indians were topped by the Marlins on Tuesday and have now dropped three in a row.