Trout & Bellinger Win MVP Awards

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout won his third American League (AL) MVP award, while the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger was crowned the National League (NL) winner.

Trout, 28, added to his wins in 2014 and 2016 after enjoying another fine MLB season with the Angels.

The outfielder – an eight-time All-Star – finished 2019 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs and a .291 batting average.

Only MLB great Barry Bonds (seven) has won more than three MVP awards.

Los Angeles owned the 2019 MVPs, with Dodgers star Bellinger winning the NL prize.

Bellinger – who already won the 2019 Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Awards to complete the trifecta – hit 47 home runs and 115 RBIs during the season, batting at an impressive .305.

"It's absolutely incredible," said the 24-year-old via MLB Network. "It's really cool that my family and friends are here. I'm a little emotional. It's really cool. It's what you dream of, man, for sure."

Despite Trout's heroics, the Angels missed the playoffs, while the Dodgers were eliminated in the NL Division Series.