Report: Puig Agrees To Deal With Braves

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a deal with free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig, according to MLB.com.

The terms of the contract are not yet known, and the deal has yet to be confirmed by the reigning NL East champions.

Yasiel Puig has reportedly agreed to a deal with Atlanta, source tells @Feinsand. https://t.co/9xkPHfxPoR pic.twitter.com/upMlj1oFHq — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2020

An All-Star in 2014 after finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, Puig will help fill a void in Atlanta's outfield after the team announced last Monday that veteran Nick Markakis opted out of playing in 2020.

This will be the fourth team in three seasons for Puig after he split time between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019 following a six-season stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin his MLB career.

Yasiel Puig is reportedly signing with the @Braves.



Puig has played 7 MLB seasons, and the team he finished the season with has won 90+ games in all 7.



Only one other player in the expansion era has played on a 90-win team in each of his first 7 MLB seasons: Chipper Jones. pic.twitter.com/G12znTNv48 — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 15, 2020

Puig finished 2019 batting .267 with 24 home runs and 30 doubles with career highs of 84 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 149 games.

He excelled with the bat after being acquired by the Indians at the trade deadline, hitting .297 with an .800 OPS in 49 games as Cleveland finished with 93 wins to nearly reach the playoffs.