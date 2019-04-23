Rays Bounce Back with Win at the Trop

The Tampa Bay Rays returned to winning ways by beating the Kansas City Royals in MLB on Monday.

Tampa Bay picked up a 6-3 win over the Royals at Tropicana Field. They had been swept by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend and entered the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Kansas City led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

But, Daniel Robertson drove in a run with a fielder's choice and Mike Zunino followed with a deep two-run homer to swing the scoreboard in the Rays' favour.

So this is what they mean by dad strength? 💪#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/ECs1VLHj5Y — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 23, 2019



Yandy Diaz added an insurance run for Tampa Bay with a homer in the eighth.

Yonny Chirinos started for the Rays and allowed three runs over six innings of work. Four Tampa Bay relievers combined for three scoreless innings. Emilio Pagan recorded his first save of the season for the Rays.

Brad Keller was handed the loss after surrendering seven hits and five runs in 6.1 innings on the mound for Kansas City.

The Rays improved to 15-8 with the victory while the Royals dropped to 7-16.

Awesome Abreu

Jose Abreu hit a home run and tallied five RBIs in the Chicago White Sox's 12-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Another milestone! José Abreu connects on his 150th career home run! pic.twitter.com/7KXbwoDb1G — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 23, 2019



St Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs and scored two more in his team's 13-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Poor Pirates

The Pirates bullpen allowed nine runs in three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pittsburgh fell 12-4.

Arenado steps up

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado broke a tie against the Washington Nationals.

Monday's results

Chicago White Sox 12-2 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 12-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Mets 5-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 13-5 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 9-5 Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies 7-5 Washington Nationals

Oakland Athletics 6-1 Texas Rangers

New York Yankees 4-3 Los Angeles Angels

Dodgers at Cubs

Los Angeles and Chicago will begin a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The Dodgers enter the matchup having won seven of their past eight games while the Cubs have captured victories in five of six.