Jacob deGrom absolutely dominated for the New York Mets and home runs continued to fly in MLB on Wednesday.
The highest percentage of home runs per hit in a single season is 14.5, which was set in 2017. Coming into the day, balls were flying out on 14.7% of all base hits.
But as crazy - and delightful - as the home run numbers are, deGrom is still dominating on the mound.
And he is not alone.
The ace tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball with 14 strikeouts in New York's 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins – deGrom's 26th straight quality start. And he was joined by several other starters who posted not just quality starts, but fabulous stat lines.
German Marquez went seven innings without conceding a run as the Colorado Rockies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.
Charlie Morton, Matt Boyd and Mike Minor also starred.
While it was undoubtedly a great night for hitting – even deGrom himself, the sixth pitcher this month who's hit a bomb – but good starters are apparently still finding ways to succeed.
14 strikeouts is one good way to do that.
Just Short of a Cycle for Soho
Nationals outfielder Juan Soto came a triple short of the cycle. On the night he went three for four with three RBIs and a walk in Washington's 9-8 win over the division rival Philadelphia Phillies.
Meanwhile, White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia went four for five with three runs scored. And infielder Yoan Moncada went two for three with a home run, two RBIs and two walks in Chicago's 8-3 win over Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians.
Twins catcher Mitch Garver went three for four with two solo home runs in Minnesota's 7-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Nothing for Nunez nor Bryant nor Baez
Orioles designated hitter Renato Nunez went 0 for three with three strikeouts in Baltimore's 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Also, happy birthday to him!
And finally, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez both went 0 for five with three strikeouts in the Chicago Cubs' 6-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Here's the full roundup of yesterday's final scores:
Wednesday's MLB Results
Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Cincinnati Reds
Washington Nationals 9-8 Philadelphia Phillies
Chicago White Sox 8-3 Cleveland Indians
Colorado Rockies 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
Minnesota Twins 7-6 Kansas City Royals
San Diego Padres 4-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Detroit Tigers 2-1 New York Yankees
Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Baltimore Orioles
New York Mets 6-4 Miami Marlins
St Louis Cardinals 5-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Atlanta Braves 6-4 Chicago Cubs
Texas Rangers 4-0 Houston Astros
Boston Red Sox 6-3 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 San Francisco Giants
On Tap for Thursday
While Aaron Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) might not get the same attention as Trevor Bauer (0-0, 1.29), he has some of the nastiest stuff in baseball when he is fully healthy. He has his health right now, and it will be fun to see his stuff next to Bauer's in a head-to-head matchup between the Blue Jays and Indians.