Bryce Harper responded to boos with a two-run home run as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals in MLB on Tuesday.

Harper returned to Nationals Park for the first time this season and received the boos raining down on him. But he responded in the best way he knows how: he belted a two-run homer after striking out in his first two at bats.

Does Washington miss him yet?

Philadelphia are now 4-0 for the first time in 104 years after the 8-2 win. They remain the only unbeaten MLB team.

Harper finished three for five. After winning the MVP Award with the Nats, it must feel sweet indeed to blast a home run against them.

Three other Phillies added to the team's run total – Maikel Franco homered in the second inning, Odubel Herrera scored on a passed ball, and Jean Segura hit a three-run double in the sixth prior to Harper's homer.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon helped the Nationals avoid a shutout with a two-run bomb in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the Yankees dropped their third game of the young season, and might have even felt terrible about it if the Boston Red Sox weren't trailing even further behind them. New York tallied just one run on six hits when Detroit came to town.

The Yankees' lone run came in the second inning off a Clint Frazier sacrifice fly, and the Tigers went on to score in the sixth and ninth innings. John Hicks, Dustin Peterson and Jordy Mercer all brought in runs. The Tigers eventually won 3-1.



For Peterson, the go-ahead RBI double was his first MLB hit.

New York's Aroldis Chapman was pinned with the loss after one inning on the mound. He allowed three hits while striking out two. The two runs he allowed were both earned.

The struggle for the Yankees is currently real, as they try to avoid being whacked further by the injury bug. Players currently on the IL include Miguel Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Hicks.

Super Snell Strikes Out 13

Rays starter Blake Snell tied a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings on the mound. He caused 25 swings and misses in all, which is more than he had in any start last year.

This was a major improvement over his disappointing opening day start.

Tampa Bay shut out the Colorado Rockies 4-0. It was the Rays' fifth consecutive win, bringing their record to 5-1 and their standing to first place, a half game ahead of the Orioles.

Whit Merrifield doubled in the first inning of the Royals' 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins to push his hitting streak to 24 games. This is the longest such streak for Kansas City since 1999, according to ESPN.

McKinney Misery Frustrated the Blue Jays

Billy McKinney went 0 for four in the Toronto Blue Jays' 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. McKinney is one for 10 over the last week.

Today in Mets at Marlins: deGrom Tries to Bring Out the a Brooms

Jacob deGrom will start on the mound for the New York Mets against the Florida Fish. The Mets are trying for the series sweep after nearly sweeping the Nationals over the weekend. Trevor Richard, who gave up 1 run in 6 IP in his first start, got a no decision in his previous outing.

