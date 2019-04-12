MLB Morning Sizzle: Mariners Continue Historically Hot Start

The red-hot Seattle Mariners just keep on winning in MLB following their 7-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

With their victory after 10 innings on Thursday, Seattle are 13-2 through 15 games – one of the hottest starts in league history.

All the dingers!



The @Mariners have the record to themselves. pic.twitter.com/odHTSjWKYl — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 11, 2019



The Milwaukee Brewers of 1987 and the Atlanta Braves of 1982 are two of the only teams ever with hotter starts as they both went 13-0 to begin their respective years.

And on Thursday, the Mariners did it once again as they have all year long. Seattle hit home runs and they came back to win.

The @Mariners are on 🔥.



They join the 2018 @RedSox as the only AL teams since 1988 to start a season with a 13-2 record. pic.twitter.com/upQDrzFtuy — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 11, 2019



Mitch Haniger's triple to centerfield in the top of the ninth inning brought two runners around to score and tie it up at 6-6.

The Mariners would add a run in the 10th inning as well to win it on a Dan Vogelbach homer.

Mariners win!



The Mariners complete the comeback to take the series finale and sweep the Royals. FINAL: 7-6. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/jO3HLAGhGS — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 11, 2019



Dee Gordon also added a home run, marking the 15th successive game to start the year in which Seattle hit a homer – an MLB record.

Khris Davis homers… Again

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis went two-for-five with two homers and three RBI's in the team's 8-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He now has nine homers for the season which leads MLB.

Khris Davis can't stop hitting in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/qEGqRj29mY — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2019



Cleveland Indians starter Shane Bieber tossed seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts in a 4-0 shut-out victory against the Detroit Tigers.

St Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez went four-for-five with a double and an RBI as the team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-7.

Giles Surrenders Save

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles blew his first save since 2017, allowing two runs while walking three and recording just one out in a 7-6 loss to World Series champions the Boston Red Sox.

Ken Giles’ streak of 34 straight saves comes to an end.



Charlie Montoyo: “He’s been lights out. We knew this day was coming.”#BlueJays split series with #RedSox at Fenway — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 12, 2019



Who says you cannot beat the shift on an inside pitch? Joey Votto somehow took a delivery on the inner half and put it past the shift on the left side to place a runner in scoring position. See, you do not have to pull the ball all the time guys. The Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-0.

Thursday's Full MLB Results

Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Miami Marlins

Oakland Athletics 8-5 Baltimore Orioles

Cleveland Indians 4-0 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 11-7 Los Angeles Dodgers

Seattle Mariners 7-6 Kansas City Royals

Boston Red Sox 7-6 Toronto Blue Jays

New York Mets 6-3 Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs 2-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

San Diego Padres 7-6 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants 1-0 Colorado Rockies

On Tap for Today: Mets Fight to Maintain Sole Possession of First Place

The Mets got the better of the Braves on Thursday, but Atlanta have Sean Newcomb (0-0, 1.64 ERA) on the mound, who has been very good to start the season. Zack Wheeler (0-1, 10.24) has been flat out bad for the Mets, so Atlanta may have a chance to get one back on Friday.