The New York Mets have been unable to trace Yoenis Cespedes after he did not turn up for an MLB encounter with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Cespedes was not named in the line-up to face the Braves, but the outfielder was due to be at Truist Park.

The 34-year-old did not report to the ballpark and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen says the Mets were not able to get hold of him.

"He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence." Van Wagenen said

Two-time All Star Cespedes has been beset by injury problems but was on the Mets' Opening-Day roster following two years on the sidelines.

He hit the winning home run against the Braves in a dream return and has featured in eight of the Mets' first nine games.

The New York Post reported Cespedes fractured his ankle last year after stepping into a hole during a run-in with a wild boar.