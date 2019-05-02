Mets Spoil Superb Performance from deGrom Like It's 2018

The New York Mets' poor form continued with a narrow loss to the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Wednesday.

New York lost to the Reds 1-0, spoiling seven shut-out innings from Jacob deGrom and falling to 15-15 this season.

The Mets started the year off very well, going 9-4 through their first 13 games. But they have since gone 6-11 and 2-5 in their past seven to return to .500 ball.

New York started last season 11-1, but once the team entered May, they cratered and the team were .500 by the 28th.

Fortunately for the Mets, deGrom finally looked like his old self after a terrible start to the season as he had allowed 14 earned runs over his past 13 innings.

deGrom was encouraged by his outing on Wednesday despite his team's loss.

"Nobody wants to go out there and stink," he told reporters after the game, via MLB.com.

He continued: "I felt like I was pretty close to where I want to be."

Last season, the Mets scored five runs or less in 25 of deGrom's 32 starts. They scored two or less in 12 of those. This season, in deGrom's three quality starts, the Mets have scored a total of eight runs and six were scored in one game.

Jesse Winker added insult to injury for Mets fans as he not only made a great catch to end the Reds' 1-0 win, but he waved goodbye to the fans.

deGrom with a stellar outing and no win earned. It's looking like 2018 all over again.

Awesome Arenado Causes Offensive Avalanche

Nolan Arenado went three-for-five with two home runs and four RBIs in the Colorado Rockies' 11-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Meanwhile, Javy Baez went three-for-five with two runs scored and two RBIs, but the most impressive thing he did was homer and double in the same inning when the Cubs scored six runs in the second.

And those two hits came on two pitches which is even more astonishing. Chicago beat the Seattle Mariners 11-0.

And Miami Marlins pitcher Caleb Smith has been flat-out awesome this year and was once again in a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

He tossed seven innings of one-run ball in the win and now has thrown at least six innings and allowed one run or less in each of his past four starts.

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried has also been really good since moving into the starting rotation. He allowed one run in seven innings during a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

He has allowed two earned runs or less in at least six innings pitched in six of his seven starts.

Snell struggles

The Tampa Bay Rays' Blake Snell, on the other hand, has not followed up his Cy Young year the way he would like. He gave up seven earned runs in three innings of work in an 8-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He has a 4.31 ERA in 31.1 innings this season.

Wednesday's Full MLB Results

Boston Red Sox 7-3 Oakland Athletics

Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox 7-6 Baltimore Orioles

Kansas City Royals 8-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Chicago Cubs 11-0 Seattle Mariners

Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 Detroit Tigers

St Louis Cardinals 5-1 Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins 4-2 Cleveland Indians

Cincinnati Reds 1-0 New York Mets

Atlanta Braves 5-1 San Diego Padres

Colorado Rockies 11-4 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 6-2 Houston Astros

San Francisco Giants 2-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Toronto Blue Jays

On Tap for Today: Cardinals Go for 6th Win in a Row at Nationals

The Cardinals go for their sixth straight win and their 11th win in their past 12 games. Stephen Strasburg (2-1, 3.82 ERA) will try to put an end to St Louis' streak. Dakota Hudson (2-1, 5.63) will try to extend it for the Cardinals.