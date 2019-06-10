Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was shot and wounded in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to police.

Felix Duran Mejia, a spokesman for the national police, confirmed to CNN that Ortiz was shot in "an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo".

Ortiz's father Leo told ESPN his son had been injured in an incident in his homeland.

Surveillance video shows the moment MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back at a Dominican Republic bar last night. Officials say he's in stable condition after undergoing surgery 🙏



"They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," he said.

Ortiz, who retired in 2016, was born in Santo Domingo, where the incident took place.

The 10-time All-Star won three World Series and spent 14 of his 20 MLB seasons with Boston.

The Red Sox released a statement confirming that the 43-year-old is recovering after undergoing surgery to treat his wounds.