Bauer Is a Baller Leading Indians Past Astros

Trevor Bauer was superb in the Cleveland Indians' 2-1 MLB win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Bauer – the 2011 number three pick – tossed eight innings of four-hit, one-run ball while striking out three against the Astros.

The only run he allowed came on a moon-shot of a home run off the bat of George Springer.

But, other than that one hanging slider, Bauer was very tough to hit as he always has been when starting against Houston.

In nine career starts against the Astros, he is now 8-0 with a 2.89 ERA.

His former college team-mate Gerrit Cole, who went first in the 2011 draft, was also very good as he allowed just two runs in seven innings while striking out 10.

Cole was handed a tough luck loss though and is now 1-4 on the season.

In Cole's four losses, Houston have scored a combined seven runs. They have scored three runs or less in four of his six outings this season.

Sneaky Caleb Smith Sparks Marlins

Caleb Smith has been sneaky good for the Miami Marlins this year. He allowed just one run in six innings of work in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith has a 2.17 ERA in 29 innings this season.

Zack Greinke tossed seven shut-out innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0.

Miguel Cabrera went 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Detroit Tigers' 7-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Thursday's Complete MLB Results

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox 7-3 Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Indians 2-1 Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels 11-5 New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners 14-2 Texas Rangers

On Tap for Today: Yankees at Giants Battle of the Ace-like

You do not see pitching matchups like this one often. It is power lefty against power lefty as James Paxton (2-2, 3.10 ERA) takes on Madison Bumgarner (1-3, 3.66). That is good enough reason to watch the Yankees against the San Francisco Giants.