Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Returns to MLB Action

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani returned from Tommy John surgery on Tuesday to face the Detroit Tigers.

The Angels activated the designated hitter from the injured list, eight months after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow.

Ohtani batted third in his first game of the MLB season behind Mike Trout and in front of Andrelton Simmons.



The 24-year-old will not pitch this season, but he will give the Angels a much-needed bat in the line-up as they have already dealt with several injuries in 2019.

Ohtani won the American League Rookie of the Year Award after going 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts for Los Angeles last season.



He also slashed .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in 326 at-bats for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles also activated closer Cody Allen and infielder Zack Cozart on Tuesday while designating Peter Bourjos and Chris Stratton for assignment and sending Luis Rengifo to Triple-A in corresponding moves.