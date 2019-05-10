“I knew as soon as I hit it, I knew it was gonna go out of the ballpark,” Pujols said.



And with that thought, history was made.

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Albert Pujols became the third major league baseball player in history to achieve the milestone of 2,000 RBIs.

Being a teammate around all these accomplishments is something!!! CONGRATS on 2,000. Only 1 Albert Pujols!!! #FORTUNATE #MACHINE pic.twitter.com/uv7ul3eEwF — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) May 10, 2019

Albert Pujols Achieves Ultra-Rare Milestone



Prior to Pujols’ solo home run that drove in that milestone run, only Alex Rodriguez (2,086) and Hank Aaron (2,297) had accomplished the all-time feat.



With this one storied hit, Pujols further augmented what is already a surefire first ballot Hall of Fame career.



The 39-year old Los Angeles Angels first baseman hit the solo homer in the third inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park Thursday.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports



The deciding pitch was a hanging fastball from Tigers lefty Ryan Carpenter that contributed to a 13-0 slaughter of the Tigers.

Baseball Admires Pujols' Feat



The crowd at the stadium acknowledged the historic achievement with an ovation as Pujols savored the moment. He trotted the bases and announcements came over the video board and P.A. system.



Pujols’ current manager, former catcher Brad Ausmus, admired Pujols’ historic day, saying, “He's one of the greatest hitters ever to walk the planet, without question.”

The crushed ball landed a distance of 415 from home plate according to Statcast.

Mike Trout on Albert Pujols: Even now, I’ll make a swing and look toward the dugout and he’s whistling at me, telling me do this, do that. And about 90% of the time, he’s right. Or 95...He’s just the greatest, one of the best, if not the best, that has ever been around this game. pic.twitter.com/tjjwabM3ZE — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) May 9, 2019



On the day, Pujols was 1-4 and ended an 0-15 hitting slide that began on the fourth of May.



Pujols' teammate Mike Trout - a future Hall of Famer himself, seemed as in awe of the feat as fans around the game.

As Trout put it, “It’s obviously a huge accomplishment for him. I’m very fortunate to be a part of it. I mean, I don’t think I’ll ever see it again in my lifetime. He’s been close the last few days to getting it, and that home run today was a no-doubter.”

The historic home run is the 639th of Pujols' career. That career includes a .301 / .381 / .553 slash line, good for 88 lifetime Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

Pujols is now 28th on the career WAR list between Wade Boggs (88.3) and Roger Connor (86.2),

Today Pujols and the Angels (17-20) travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles (13-24) tonight at 7:05 PM.