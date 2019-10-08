Magisterial: Who's to Blame for Man United's Problems? October 8, 2019 17:32 5:15 min With Manchester United off to their worst ever start to a Premier League season, Ray Hudson and Andres Cordero discuss where it all went wrong for the Red Devils. Premier League Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Magisterial -Latest Videos 0:47 min Ceballos: No Regrets After Leaving Real Madrid 2:12 min PitchCam: Hazard Breaks His LaLiga Duck 1:44 min Hope Solo Blasts "Selfish" Berhalter 0:42 min CCTV Suspend NBA Preseason Games in China 0:38 min Tuchel: Neymar Is "A Really Good Guy" 1:45 min Born on beIN: Victor Osimhen 1:46 min Weekend Winners: Hope Solo Blasts Courtois 0:53 min Dest Hasn't Decided On Future Yet – Koeman 1:00 min Sylvinho Sacked By Lyon 0:58 min Espanyol Sack Gallego, Appoint Machin