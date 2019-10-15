Magisterial: Who Benefits From The USMNT Smashing Cuba? October 15, 2019 19:01 4:33 min The USMNT's 7-0 thrashing of Cuba sparks a debate between Thomas Rongen and Ray Hudson about the merits of the CONCACAF Nations League. ray hudson United States Cuba CONCACAF Nations League Magisterial -Latest Videos 1:06 min Ansu Fati "Honored" To Represent Spain 0:14 min Conwell Pens Emotional Letter to Day 0:46 min LeBron: Morey "Misinformed" On Hong Kong Comments 1:00 min Born on beIN: Nicolas Dominguez 0:53 min UEFA Investigating Turkey Military Salute 1:26 min Southgate Proud Of Players' Response To Racism 1:07 min Wright Calls On UEFA To Do More To Combat Racism 1:43 min Ronaldo Hits 700th Career Goal 1:47 min Report: Milan Battle Man United for Rakitic 1:24 min Rea Reasserts Dominance, Battle For Bronze Rages