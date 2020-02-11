Magisterial: The Little Getafe That Could February 11, 2020 17:02 2:03 min Getafe have been the biggest pleasant surprise of the La Liga season so far. Ray Hudson and Thomas Rongen discuss how Los Azulones have staked a claim on a Champions League spot. europa league Getafe La Liga Jose Bordalas Magisterial -Latest Videos 2:03 min Magisterial: The Little Getafe That Could 5:09 min MLW Fusion: Fatu's World Heavyweight Title Defense 5:54 min Sports Burst - Neymar's Instant Regrets 1:12 min Klinsmann Quits Herth Berlin 0:56 min Hierro Hails "Extraordinary" Ramos 2:31 min Hope Solo on the USWNT's Olympic Chances 1:16 min Report: Barca Look to Replace Suarez With Suarez 1:07 min Report: Villarreal Reject Chukwueze Bid 1:46 min Aduriz Tired of Barca, Madrid Duopoly 0:30 min Emery Blasts Attitude of Arsenal 'Stars'