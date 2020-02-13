Getafe used to be a byword for boring, middle-of-the-road soccer, but that’s not the case anymore with Jose Bordalas putting a fire under the backsides of his players and getting them to compete, convincingly, for a Champions League spot.



Ray, Thomas and Kaylyn take a closer look at the south Madrid side ahead of a challenging set of fixtures that sees them take on Barcelona, Ajax, Sevilla and then Ajax again.



Also on the agenda, Athletic Club, Granada, Real Sociedad and Mirandes are the last teams standing in the Copa del Rey, but which of them deserves it most? The Mailbag crew assesses each of the four unlikely candidates as they prepare to battle it out in the penultimate stage of Spain’s newly-formatted and highly-entertaining domestic cup competition.



And finally, Kylian Mbappe’s public display of petulance towards Thomas Tuchel sparks a debate about how (and if) coaches should assert their authority over star players.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every week!