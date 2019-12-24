Magisterial: Have Chelsea Improved Under Lampard? December 24, 2019 16:01 2:59 min Chelsea have five fewer points than they did at this stage last season under Maurizio Sarri. So why is no one calling for Frank Lampard's head? Premier League Chelsea Maurizio Sarri Frank Lampard Magisterial -Latest Videos 1:15 min Lampard Hits Back at Mourinho Comments 0:37 min Veron Confirms Talks With Iniesta 1:48 min Weekend Winners: Hope Solo Explains De Gea Gaffe 3:06 min Trabzonspor Edge Konyaspor to Move Third 1:17 min Sky: Atletico Reach Agreement to Sign Cavani 1:44 min Report: Barca Look to Offload Todibo 0:55 min Mbappe Not Looking to Outdo Neymar 0:56 min Chimy Avila Scores Jaw-Dropping Goal 0:37 min 'Madrid Don't Need a Ronaldo Type Player' 1:20 min Vidal Hints at Inter Move