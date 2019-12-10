Magisterial: Decision Time in the UCL Group Stage December 10, 2019 02:10 6:29 min With a number of clubs in danger of dropping down to the Europa League - including holders Liverpool - Ray Hudson and Andres Cordero preview the week's Champions League action. UEFA Champions League Barcelona Atletico Madrid Inter Valencia Liverpool Ajax FC Red Bull Salzburg Magisterial -Latest Videos 6:29 min Magisterial: Decision Time in the UCL Group Stage 2:23 min Weekend Winners: Hope Solo Defends Mbappe 2:23 min Joaquin Gets Tearful in Betis Locker Room 1:09 min Ancelotti Unfazed By Gattuso Talk 0:34 min Haaland 'Focused' on Salzburg Amid Transfer Talk 2:33 min Sports Burst - Messi's Golden Hat-Trick 0:58 min Flamengo Threaten Liverpool's CWC Hopes 2:18 min PitchCam: Messi's Golden Hat-Trick 0:35 min Lampard: Lille Clash Crucial for Chelsea Players 0:31 min FIFA in Contact With WADA After Russia Ban